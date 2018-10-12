× Police: Man Ate Meth, Pot During Traffic Stop

BELLA VISTA, AR (KFSM) — A Pea Ridge man accused of beating his step-daughter with a spatula was arrested Monday (Oct. 8) after reportedly eating marijuana and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Brian Lee Chadwell, 38, faces felony charges of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Bella Vista police stopped Chadwell about 9 p.m. near Tanyard Creek for a broken brake light, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Chadwell asked the officers for legal advice regarding a no contact order he’d received for allegedly hitting the girl, then said he’d eaten a small bag of marijuana and meth in order to destroy it, according to the affidavit.

Chadwell added that he eats meth to get high, but doesn’t smoke or inject it.

Chadwell asked officers to shoot him during processing, saying he was upset with himself. He said officers could say he tried to attack him, according to the affidavit.

Chadwell was being held Thursday (Oct. 11) at the Benton County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Nov. 19 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Chadwell is accused of beating his step-daughter with a spatula, a wooden spoon, and a stick covered in thorns, along with forcing her to sleep on the kitchen floor as punishment.

He’s due Nov. 13 in Pea Ridge District Court on a misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic battery.

The girl’s mother, Jennifer Chadwell, was arrested in connection with permitting the abuse of a minor, a Class D felony.