Officer-involved shooting reported in Orem

Posted 3:40 pm, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 03:48PM, October 12, 2018

Breaking News:

OREM, Utah — An officer-involved shooting occurred in Orem Friday afternoon, the Orem Police Department tweeted.

Lt. Martinez with the Orem Police Department said that officers were called to a home, where the shooting occurred.

A suspect was taken to the hospital following the shooting, Martinez said.

Additional details regarding the nature of the shooting were not available at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available. 