Officer-involved shooting reported in Orem
OREM, Utah — An officer-involved shooting occurred in Orem Friday afternoon, the Orem Police Department tweeted.
Lt. Martinez with the Orem Police Department said that officers were called to a home, where the shooting occurred.
A suspect was taken to the hospital following the shooting, Martinez said.
Additional details regarding the nature of the shooting were not available at the time of this report.
This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.
40.296898 -111.694647