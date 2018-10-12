× Officer-involved shooting reported in Orem

OREM, Utah — An officer-involved shooting occurred in Orem Friday afternoon, the Orem Police Department tweeted.

We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting. Media can stage at 600 E. 100 N. For Lt Martinez — Orem Police Dept. (@OremDPS) October 12, 2018

Lt. Martinez with the Orem Police Department said that officers were called to a home, where the shooting occurred.

A suspect was taken to the hospital following the shooting, Martinez said.

Additional details regarding the nature of the shooting were not available at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.