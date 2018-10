Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Kelly Chapman's wardrobe choice for Good Day Utah Friday morning caused a little confusion and a lot of laughter.

Kelly's beige dress was close enough to skin tone that a Fox 13 viewer called the station to complain about a topless woman reading the news.

The Good Day Utah crew was able to later confirm Kelly was fully dressed, and they revisited an old naked news Halloween costume as part of the fun.