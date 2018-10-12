More than 800 volunteers help more than 1,000 homeless at Salt Lake City expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- More than 200 services were provided for homeless people at an expo called Homeless Connect in Salt Lake City on Friday.

With more than 800 volunteers helping more than 1,000 homeless, volunteers said it was good to be involved in a good cause.

“They tell us what they want to do and we make sure that we get them their services,” said Volunteer Maria. “We have legal, medical, dental, vision, a lot of services here.”

Rebekah Gensure. A resident physician with Moran Eye Center, said her biggest role is helping people see while doing everyday tasks.

“Sometimes it’s as simple as getting someone a pair of glasses,” said Gensure. “To do anything that we’re able to do, we have to be able to see.”

Lester Flickinger grew up in Provo but is now homeless in Salt Lake City.

Flickinger said he came to the expo not only for the hygiene and medical supplies handed out, to try and get back on his feet.

“I’m also here looking for job assistance,” said Flickinger. “It’s very helpful for those that are homeless.”