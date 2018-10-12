Man leads multiple Utah police agencies, helicopter, on chase with allegedly stolen car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A Magna man was arrested Friday after allegedly leading multiple police agencies and a Department of Public Safety helicopter on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), at around 4:04 p.m. an off-duty Salt Lake City Police officer saw a stolen vehicle on I-15 near 9000 S. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which began to flee, taking the 10600 S. exit off the freeway.

The stolen vehicle, which authorities said was being driven by Adam Gunther, 25, of Magna, traveled westbound on 10600 S., then turned onto Jordan Parkway, driving into oncoming traffic. The Salt Lake City Police officer terminated their pursuit, and Sandy police took over, attempting to stop the vehicle.

Gunther continued to flee Sandy police, but officers terminated the pursuit when he continued to drive into oncoming traffic, UHP stated.

During the pursuit, a DPS helicopter was on its way back from a search and rescue mission in Juab County and began to support the police in the chase. Gunther turned the stolen vehicle back onto I-15 from 9000 S. but came upon congestion on the highway, officials said.

Gunther allegedly jumped out of the vehicle at that point and fled over a barricade onto the right shoulder of the highway. The suspect then tried to hide in bushes to evade arrest, UHP said.

The DPS helicopter was able to use its PA system to instruct Gunther to come out of the bushes. He was arrested by South Jordan police.

"In addition to the stolen vehicle, troopers have also recovered stolen credit cards and IDs, as well as drugs and paraphernalia," UHP said.

Officials said Gunther was on parole at the time of the incident. It was unclear what charges he may face as a result of the alleged pursuit.