Man arrested after spilling toxic substance, prompting hazmat response at town hall in Utah

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested after authorities say he spilled a toxic substance believed to be pesticide during a meeting at the town hall in Torrey Thursday night.

Wayne County Fire District issued a press release stating the incident occurred around 8:14 p.m. Thursday at the town hall in Torrey, which is a small community in Wayne County.

A resident attending the meeting brought a toxic substance believed to be some kind of pesticide.

“The substance was spilled during the meeting, At that point a Wayne County Deputy Sheriff attending the meeting immediately evacuated the building,” the press release states.

All of those in attendance were exposed, and a hazardous materials team responded and performed a decontamination on each person. Three people who had direct contact with the substance were taken to Sevier Valley Hospital for observation.

The man suspected of bringing the substance to the meeting was arrested at the scene and was also taken to a hospital, the press release states. Specific details on the charges he faces were not immediately available and his identity has not yet been released.

Hazmat searched the property and determined there was not a hazard, then released the building to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The building will be closed as the clean-up efforts continue and it will reopen when it is deemed safe to do so.