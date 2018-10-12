Jane & Emma opens in theaters today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jane & Emma is based on the life of Sister Jane Manning, one of the first black Mormons. She returns to Nauvoo to find that her friend Joseph Smith has been assassinated. Jane spends a restless night with his widow Emma Smith, and then the two become friends and make history.

Excel Entertainment Group has announced The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints will match the Friday box office total from ticket sales with a donation to the NAACP, up to $40,000. $25k will come from the Church's Foundation, and $15k will come from the Bonneville Charitable Foundation.

Screen writer Melissa Leilani Laron and producer Madeline Jorgensen joined The PLACE to talk about what they want audiences to take away from the movie.

For more information please visit: www.janeandemmamovie.com.