× Weber County man charged with multiple felonies related to sexual exploitation of minors

LAYTON, Utah — A Weber County man was charged Wednesday for numerous felonies after allegedly committing sexually explicit acts with a 17-year-old girl, and sending numerous explicit images to another.

According to a probable cause statement released by the Layton Police Department, a 17-year-old girl reported that she and Clark had engaged in sexually explicit activity with her on four occasions in May and June.

Two of the incidents occurred in Clark’s car in Davis County, and the other two incidents occurred at his residence in Weber County, the girl told police.

Police said the victim reported she had sent Clark sexually explicit images and had also received images from him via social media apps.

An additional 17-year-old girl also stated that Clark had sent her 15-20 images of himself “completely naked” in May, the probable cause said.

Clark was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all second-degree felonies, four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with 16-17-year-old, all third-degree felonies and six counts of dealing materials harmful to minor, also third-degree felonies.