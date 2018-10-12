Fast Cars Friday: Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackHawk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The All-New Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk offers stunning performance with ultra-premium luxury.

It launches from 0 to 60 mph in a screaming 4.3 seconds! Now that's fast!

Caden Knight from Ken Garff West Valley brought one of them to The PLACE to show us what it's like.

Here are some of its features:

SUPERCHARGED 6.2L HEMI® V8 ENGINE

The available Supercharged 6.2L HEMI® V8 Engine delivers an incredible 11.6 second quarter-mile time, giving the Trackhawk the highest torque rating of any SUV. It is also the fastest accelerating SUV and achieves the fastest quarter-mile time of any SUV.

EXPERIENCE EXTREME TRACTION

The All-New Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is the quickest SUV ever with a blinding 3.5 sec 0-60 time. But that`s not all we have in our garage. The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT® offers stunning performance with ultra-premium luxury. It launches from 0 to 60 mph in a screaming 4.3 seconds. You`re sure to have heart-pounding adventures with either of these track and street-proven Jeep Brand 4x4s.

BREMBO BRAKE SYSTEM

A Brembo high-performance braking system with four-wheel disc antilock brakes provides the stopping power for the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The high-performance brake system helps keep you in control with two-piece vented rotors. Massive 15.75-inch front rotors with six-piston calipers and 13.8-inch rear rotors with four-piston calipers are clad in yellow to help show off their enormous size.

RACE-INSPIRED INTERIOR

The race-inspired seat bolsters of the All-New Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trackhawk grip you during high-speed maneuvers, keeping you in place and in control of every curve. Carbon fiber accents and an available Laguna leather-wrapped interior form a sophisticated race-inspired cabin, enticing you to tap into your primal urge for speed.

PURPOSE-BUILT LUXURY

The 2018 Grand Cherokee interior has plenty of rugged yet refined interior charm. Soft touchpoints and quality materials and craftsmanship enhance the design throughout the cabin, making it a true retreat for the senses.

UCONNECT® SYSTEMS

Choose either the advanced available Uconnect® 4C NAV with 8.4-inch touchscreen featuring 3-D Navigation mapping or the Uconnect 4 with 7-inch touchscreen. Both systems include Siri®23, Voice Command, Apple Carplay® support24, Android Auto™25 and more.

BLACK CHROME QUAD EXHAUST TIPS

The All-New Jeep® Grand Cherokee Trackhawk features a distinctive gloss black rear valance that showcases four-inch black chrome quad exhaust tips. The new quad exhaust system design was tuned to provide an exhilarating and more aggressive note during maximum acceleration.

For more information, visit JeepHQ.com or visit Ken Garff Jeep in West Valley.