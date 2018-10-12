Butternut Squash Fundido

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 teaspoons olive oil

½ red onion, diced

½ red bell pepper, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1½ tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ cup unsalted chicken stock

2 cups butternut squash, roasted and pureed

2-3 chipotles chiles in adobo sauce, minced

2 teaspoons adobo sauce (optional)

3 ounces shredded fontina cheese or mozzarella cheese, divided

3 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese (about ¾ cup), divided

⅓ cup radishes, thinly sliced

¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves

4 green onions, thinly sliced

1 jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced

Heat oil in a medium cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add red onion, bell pepper, and garlic and cook for 5-10 minutes until softened and onion is translucent. Add flour; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add stock, squash, chipotle, and adobo sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; add 2 ounces fontina cheese and 2 ounces cheddar cheese; cook 2 minutes or until smooth, constantly stirring until cheese melts.

Preheat broiler to high. Sprinkle remaining cheeses over top. Broil 2 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and lightly browned, watch closely. Top with radishes, cilantro, green onions, and jalapeño. Serve with chips and enjoy!

