Utah Valley University sets a new record for student population

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

40,000. That's how many students are attending Utah Valley University -- that makes it the largest in the state.

Newly-released numbers show that's a seven percent increase since last fall. And, full-time student enrollment increased more than six percent.

And there's a place for you at UVU -- the school's unique dual-mission model provides the access and affordability of a community college within a first-rate teaching university.

Chef Todd Leonard from UVU's Culinary Arts Institute joined The PLACE to dish about this exciting milestone -- and dish up something delicious as well... Pumpkin Soup with Savory Cream and Chili Dusted Pepitas.

Pumpkin soup

Recipe By :Chef Todd C. Leonard CEC

Serving Size : 24 Preparation Time :1:20

Amount Measure Ingredient -- Preparation Method

-------- ------------ --------------------------------

1/4 cup Butter

1 each small to medium yellow onions -- medium diced

1 cup celery -- medium diced

1 pound carrots -- peeled and diced

2 pounds pumpkin -- fresh peeled and cleaned and diced

1 pound butter nut squash -- cleaned and cubed

3/4 gallon vegetable stock

1/2 tablespoon cinnamon -- ground

1 each star anise

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

3/4 pound brown sugar

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

salt and pepper -- to taste

Sweat the onions, celery, carrots, pumpkin and butter nut sqaush together in a medium stock pot.

Add the vegetabkle stock and then remaining ingredients, simmer all ingredients together until reduced by about half. Pull out star anise.

With the hand blender or blend tec blender puree the soup until very smooth.

Add the cream, taste and season as needed.

Serving Ideas : Top with Savory Cream and Spiced Pepitas.

For more information, please visit: www.uvu.edu.