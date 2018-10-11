There’s no sure way to prevent breast cancer, but you can lower your risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Cancer Society estimates that 1,720 Utah women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and 280 of them will die from the disease.

While there's no sure way to prevent breast cancer, Dr. Brett Parkinson, a Radiologist with Intermountain Cancer Centers, says you can lower your risk.

Getting regular screening is an important part of finding breast cancer early.

Also important is to be familiar with how your breasts look and feel normally, and report any changes to your doctor right away.

Women at high risk for breast cancer, including those with a family history, should talk with their healthcare provider about when to start screening.

For more information about breast cancer screening and early detection visit www.cancer.org.

Intermountain Cancer Centers is a Flagship sponsor of the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. You can be a part of it too!

It's Saturday, October 20 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. Join at www.makingstridesinutah.org.