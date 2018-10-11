Man accused in sexual assault, murder of West Jordan girl found competent, strikes plea deal

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The man accused of raping and murdering 6-year-old Sierra Newbold back in 2012 has struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

Terry Lee Black entered what’s called an “Alford plea” to first-degree felony charges of aggravated murder, child kidnapping and rape of a child. It took place immediately after he was found competent to face trial in a hearing in West Jordan’s 3rd District Court on Thursday morning.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of theft, robbery and sexual abuse in other cases. An “Alford plea” means Black maintains his innocence, but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him at trial.

“Guilty,” Black repeated three times as the judge took his pleas.

He was sentenced to serve a series of consecutive terms of 25 years-to-life in prison and 15 years-to-life in prison. Salt Lake County prosecutors dropped the possibility of the death penalty.

Black was accused of kidnapping Sierra from her West Jordan home in 2012. Her body was found in a nearby canal. Prosecutors said she had been sexually assaulted and strangled.

“Our family has never and will never be the same. There is such a hole in my heart,” said Brad Newbold, Sierra’s father.

Sierra’s mother, Kathy Newbold, told the judge she did not want Black to ever be paroled.

“I cannot say that I have or ever will be able to forgive Mr. Black,” she said, adding she was turning it over to God.

In tearful remarks, members of the Newbold family relived the kidnapping and the horror of learning of Sierra’s death. They urged the judge to keep Black locked up.

Sierra’s family left the courthouse declining to comment to FOX 13.

At a hearing on Thursday morning, 3rd District Court Judge Doug Hogan found that Terry Lee Black is competent to face trial. Black has been at the Utah State Hospital since 2016. He had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders, court documents said. His physician told the court he has been taking anti-psychotic medications and anti-depressants which have helped restore him to competency.

