Texas Chili in an instant pot

Texas Chili cooked in an Instant Pot(electric pressure cooker) by Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients:

Chili:

4 oz bacon (raw), diced

3 lb beef chuck, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 lg onion, diced

2 tbsp garlic, minced

2 c. beef broth

3 tbsp masa harina (corn flour)

¾ c. chili paste (see recipe)

Salt and pepper to taste

Chili paste:

3 oz dried chilis (any variety, depending on spiciness)

3 c boiling water

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, seeds removed

1 tbsp adobo sauce

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp coriander

½ c. chicken broth

Directions:

Make the chili paste by placing the chilis in a saute pan over medium high heat, cooking about 3 minutes per side to warm. Place chilis in a bowl and pour in boiling water. Cover and rest 30 minutes. Remove the seeds and stems from the chilis. Place them in a blender with remaining paste ingredients and blend to a smooth paste. Reserve for the chili. Add the bacon to your cooker and set to high on the saute setting. Cook until the bacon begins to crisp. Remove from the pan, leaving the rendered fat. Season the beef with salt and pepper then add to the rendered bacon fat and cook until browned (cook in batches as not to overcrowd the pan leading to steaming the meat). Remove the meat and set aside with the bacon. Add the onions with a little salt and pepper to the cooker. Cook about 5 minutes, then add the garlic and cook an additional 1 or 2 minutes. Add the beef broth to the pot along with the prepared chili paste. Simmer 5 minutes. Next, return the browned beef and bacon to the pot. Place the lid on and set the vent to “sealing” position. Set the cooker to High pressure and set for 30 minutes. Let the steam naturally release 10 additional minutes, then quick release the remaining pressure. Set the cooker back to the saute function. Stir in the masa harina and simmer until the chili is thickened. Season to taste and serve with sour cream, shredded cheddar, and or diced onion.

Recipe sponsored by: Smith's Food and Drug