Police seek suspect after attempted robbery on Utah State University Logan campus

LOGAN, Utah — Police were notified Thursday evening that a suspect attempted to rob the Quickstop in the Taggart Student Center on Utah State University’s campus.

The suspect tried to take money from the cash register in the Quickstop. He claimed to have a weapon but did not reveal one at any time.

Police said the suspect is about 6-foot tall and 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a hoodie, camo hat and khaki pants, traveling westbound from the Taggart Student Center.

If you have information about the suspect, call university police at 435-797-1939.