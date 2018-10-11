Only a few nights are left for BooLights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You enter Utah's Hogle Zoo and you move into a land of both animals and lighted displays! You've crossed over into BooLights!

Erica Hansen, Manager of Community Relations at Utah's Hogle Zoo joined The PLACE to tell us more.

BooLights is a light display set up throughout Hogle Zoo grounds and it's not-so-spooky family fun!

You'll also find small animal encounters and nightly crafts and even a Harry Potter-themed pallet maze.

But you better hurry, because just like ghosts at Halloween, they'll soon disappear.

In fact there are only a few nights left throughout October.

October 11-13, 17-20 and 26

Hours: 6:30 - 9:30 PM

For more information, please visit www.hoglezoo.org.