× One dead after officer-involved shooting in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police confirmed a man died after an officer-involved shooting in West Jordan Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to an armed domestic violence incident where a suspect in the neighborhood of 7000 S Cherry Leaf Dr earlier Thursday.

A man went over to his ex-girlfriend’s home. Three officers responded to the call and one of them fatally shot the ex-boyfriend. The events leading up to the shooting are unclear, and it is unknown whether the ex-boyfriend had a weapon.

The woman in the incident was unharmed, as was a child who was in the home at the time. No officers were harmed.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.