Make an upcycled shelf with the Junk Hunks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How do you turn an old piece of wood into a chic, Modern Farmhouse shelf? Mike and Brandon Kay, also known as the Junk Hunks, give us the high-end look on a thrift store budget by hanging the wood with a chain, turning into a showpiece. They also explain how to thrift and group items together for that high-styled look in your home using the power of texture and monotone color schemes.

Mike and Brandon will give more of their trend forecasts as two of the panelists on the Design Stage at the Deseret News Home Show.

You can attend the Deseret News Home Show:

Friday, October 12, 2 - 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 13, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 14, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

It's happening at the Mountain America Expo Center (9575 South State Street, Sandy, UT 84070).

For more information or to buy tickets, visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.