FrontRunner train collides with car in North Salt Lake; Center Street closed as crews respond

NORTH SALT LAKE — One person suffered minor injuries and Center Street is closed near 100 West after a FrontRunner train and car collided in North Salt Lake.

South Davis Metro Fire says the driver of the car suffered minor injuries and no injuries were reported among those aboard the train.

Center Street is closed as crews respond to the crash, which was first reported to dispatch around 7:25 a.m.

UTA Spokesman Carl Arky said the man driving the van was stuck in traffic and had stopped right where the gate comes down at the railroad crossing. He said the driver decided to pull forward and his vehicle was struck by the train.

The man was able to get out of the vehicle unassisted after the crash and suffered minor injuries. He was not transported to a hospital.

UTA states a bus bridge is in place between Woods Cross and North Temple and significant delays are expected.

