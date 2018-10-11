Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of southern Utah; slot canyons closed at Zion National Park

SOUTHERN UTAH — A flash flood warning is in effect for three southern Utah counties, and Zion National Park has closed all slot canyons in response.

Zion National Park first tweeted about the slot canyon closures at 10:43 a.m. and said the closure will persist until two hours after the warning expires.

The park also states they have received reports the trail to Observation Point is impassible at Echo Canyon.

The National Weather Service has issued flood or flash flood warnings for Kane, Garfield and Washington counties. The warnings were issued around 10:30 a.m. and are expected to expire around 2:30 p.m.

David Rankin posted video showing flooding in Big Water, a small town in Kane County.

The desert around big water is so saturated local runoff is coming into town already. All local washers are flowing. @NWSSaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/QUJjpxVYN1 — David Rankin (@Rankinstudio) October 11, 2018

Local runoff from rain that just fell over the last hour or so. The soils are very saturated from the last storm. I believe wahweap will flood much larger in a bit. @NWSSaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/tEz3kvA1PQ — David Rankin (@Rankinstudio) October 11, 2018

The NWS says between .3 and .4 inches of rain has fallen in the last three hours, and they expect up to an inch from additional rainfall through midday.

