Easy Beef and Mac Skillet

12 oz. elbow macaroni pasta
1 lb. ground beef
1 small yellow or white onion, chopped
1 small bell pepper, any color, chopped
2 garlic cloves, diced
1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 1/2 cups Monterey Jack, mozzarella or cheddar cheese, shredded
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper, to taste
Cook elbow macaroni pasta according to package directions.
In a large skillet up to medium high heat, cook beef, while breaking up, and onion for 5-6 minutes with salt and pepper. Once the meat is browned and the onion is softened, add garlic; saute for another minute. Add tomato sauce, Italian seasoning and cheese. Cook over medium heat for 5-6 minutes. Top with parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.
