Easy Beef and Mac Skillet

12 oz. elbow macaroni pasta

1 lb. ground beef

1 small yellow or white onion, chopped

1 small bell pepper, any color, chopped

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 1/2 cups Monterey Jack, mozzarella or cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cook elbow macaroni pasta according to package directions.

In a large skillet up to medium high heat, cook beef, while breaking up, and onion for 5-6 minutes with salt and pepper. Once the meat is browned and the onion is softened, add garlic; saute for another minute. Add tomato sauce, Italian seasoning and cheese. Cook over medium heat for 5-6 minutes. Top with parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council