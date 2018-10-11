× Disney to film ‘High School Musical’ series in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Disney’s “High School Musical” is returning to Salt Lake City, this time in the form of a TV series for the company’s upcoming streaming platform.

According to a press release from the Utah Film Commission, the 10-episode scripted series will begin production in Salt Lake City in 2019.

The original movie was filmed at East High School.

The project will receive a state film incentive to film in Utah, and the press release states the project will spend more than $14 million in Salt Lake City.

“Visitors still make special trips to Utah to see where High School Musical was filmed and we’re incredibly proud of its resonating impact with generations of young people,” said Virginia Pearce, Director of the Utah Film Commission. “We’re thrilled to introduce a fresh take on this classic story and continue to support Disney’s production here in Utah.”

Susette Hsiung, Executive Vice President of Network Production Management and Operations for Disney Channels Worldwide, also commented.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our work with Utah’s Film Commission and with the state’s outstanding production crews, facilities and incentive program which have contributed to high quality content for kids and families,” Hsiung said.

The series will appear on Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service.

According to the press release, Disney has filmed 40 projects in Utah over the last two decades, including “John Carter”, “The Lone Ranger” and the trilogy of “High School Musical” movies.