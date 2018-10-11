× Car going 100 miles per hour on SB I-15 causes traffic jam near 11400 S

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a driver for driving under the influence and reckless driving Thursday night.

The driver was going 100 miles an hour down southbound I-15 when it clipped a truck and then crashed into a cement barrier, then tried to flee the police.

The passenger of the car asked a woman who stopped to help if they could sit in her car. Police said the driver and passenger were both intoxicated and thought they were still in Las Vegas.

The driver of the truck that was clipped did not suffer any injuries.