Animal services shoots, kills 'vicious' dog suspected in dozens of livestock deaths in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — An animal services employee has killed a dog suspected of killing dozens of animals in a West Valley City neighborhood over the last year.

West Valley City confirmed that an employee with animal services located and killed the German shepherd mix Thursday morning, and they say the dog had posed a threat to children in the community as well as livestock in recent months.

The employee, a former police officer of 20 years, spotted the dog “as it was tracking livestock in a sheep pasture” and confirmed it was the dog suspected in the prior deaths.

The employee shot and killed the dog, and officials say the operation was “carried out safely and humanely.”

“West Valley City operates one of the first no-kill shelters in the state,” the release states. “Initial efforts to avoid lethal measures and capture the dog were unsuccessful and the dog became increasingly aggressive. As this situation escalated over the past few weeks, it became clear that this threat needed to be neutralized as quickly as possible.”

Police had recently secured a search warrant for a property in the area after alleging a couple was harboring the animal and helping it escape from animal services.

The dog’s victims include numerous animals that were in the care of agricultural students at the Roots Charter School.