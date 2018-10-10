Truck accidentally pulls off McDonald’s drive-thru sign, drives off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRICE, Utah — Officials are referring to an early Tuesday morning incident as a 'hit and run,' after a truck towing a trailer ordered breakfast, then knocked down a McDonald's drive-thru sign and drove off.

Employees heard the crash and then saw the truck drive off.

Police said they're not sure why the driver thought he could drive a truck with such an enormous trailer through the drive thru.

The driver of the truck dropped it off at his place of employment and took off on foot — the truck was a company truck.

The business owner is the one who actually called the police, after seeing the damage on the trailer.

Police are still searching for a suspect.