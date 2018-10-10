× Roosevelt man dies in industrial accident in Duchesne Co.

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A 40-year-old Roosevelt man died Tuesday when a piece of equipment fell on him, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Andrew Romero.

According to a news release from DCSO, Romero died at an oilfield location near 750 N 3000 W, in the Hancock Cove area of Duchesne County.

Emergency responders were first called around 8 a.m.

“When deputies arrived, they learned crews from an oilfield service company were working to move a heavy, metal floor from one workover rig to another. During the move a section of the floor fell on Andrew Romero,” the news release said.

Romero’s body has been taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The Sheriff’s Office and officials with the Occupational Safety and Hazards Administration are investigating the incident.