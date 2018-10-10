× Three lanes of SB I-15 closed in Lehi as crews repair pavement that caused tire damage

LEHI, Utah — UDOT is implementing rolling closures on southbound I-15 Wednesday after several vehicles sustained tire damage due to potholes.

As of 8:50 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol said the three left lanes of SB I-15 have been blocked at mile marker 283 to make necessary repairs. Traffic is going by in the two right lanes and troopers say they’ve been advised the repairs “may take a couple hours.”

UDOT Spokesman John Gleason said several vehicles pulled off the road in the Lehi area after the tires were damaged, and he said the issue appears to be related to old pavement in the area and the recent rain.

Officials first tweeted about the issue around 7:30 a.m.

UDOT said crews are implementing rolling closures so they can repair the pavement, and drivers are urged to use caution. Gleason said the issues are occurring in two locations south of 2100 North in Lehi.

