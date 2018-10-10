Ramp from SB I-15 to EB I-80 closed in South Salt Lake after fiery semi crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE -- The ramp from southbound I-15 to eastbound I-80 in South Salt Lake is closed as crews clean up after a fiery semi crash Wednesday morning.

Tim Kincaid of the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. when the semi was merging onto eastbound I-80 from southbound I-15 and struck the barrier.

The semi became fully engulfed in flames after the crash, and both the driver and co-driver managed to escape the vehicle with minor injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital for observation.

Crews responded and extinguished the flames, however Kincaid said they expect the ramp to remain closed until 9 or 10 a.m.

The semi trailer will need to be lifted off of the barrier with heavy machinery, but crews will need to unload the cargo of frozen produce before lifting the trailer.

Kincaid said as of 6 a.m. they expected that effort to take three or four hours, and drivers will need to take an alternate route. He said drivers should plan ahead for delays, especially in light of the wet conditions Wednesday.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.