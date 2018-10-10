Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today on The PLACE we made no-sugar pumpkin pie - perfect for the holidays coming up.

No Sugar Added Pumpkin Pie

1 frozen Pie Crust

¾ cup Lite & Sweet

½ tsp. salt .

2 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

2 large eggs

1 can (15oz) pumpkin puree

1 can (12 fl. Oz) evaporated milk

Directions:

Bake Pie Crust- according to instructions. set aside

• Mix Lite and Sweet, salt, and pumpkin pie spice in a small bowl. set aside

• Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in pumpkin puree, beat low speed until well combined.

• Next add the sugar-spice mixture to the pumpkin mixture and combine well.

• Gradually stir in evaporated milk.

• Pour into the prepared pie shell

• Bake in preheated 425 degrees oven for 15 minutes.

• Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean.

• Cool on wire rack for 2 hours. Serve immediately or refrigerate.

You can see Glaucia Jones at the Deseret News Home Show. It runs Friday, October 12, Saturday, October 13 and Sunday October 14 at the Mountain American Expo Center.

For more information or recipes, visit: www.bakesugarfree.com