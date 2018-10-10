× No injuries after officer-involved shooting in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — There were no injuries reported after an officer-involved shooting in Tooele Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near 100 West and 800 North in Tooele, according to dispatchers.

No injuries were reported and it was not immediately clear who fired the shots and what led up to the shooting.

