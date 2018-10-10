Nevada sets marijuana sales tax record

Posted 8:23 am, October 10, 2018, by , Updated at 09:10AM, October 10, 2018

New figures from Nevada's Department of Taxation show marijuana hit an all-time record for tax revenue.

The state recorded $7.9 million in tax revenue for July, up $4.2 million from the same time last year when recreational cannabis sales began. It beat out the top three months of last year's sales, the department said in a statement.

The tax revenue includes adult-use recreational and medical marijuana sales. Nevada has a wholesale tax for both, and a sales tax for recreational marijuana only.

"While the total combined revenue from these taxes hit a new peak, this July is the third largest month for adult-use sales, which were just shy of $41 million. That amounts to $4.1 million in revenue from the retail tax for the month. The wholesale tax generated $3.8 million, which is its largest month of collections to date," Nevada Dept. of Taxation Executive Director Bill Anderson said in a statement. "The combined taxes are projected to bring in $69.4 million over the course of this fiscal year, which runs through June 2019."

The first year of recreational marijuana sales in Nevada was big business. The state recorded over a half-billion. Money from recreational pot goes to the school fund and the general fund.

Utah voters will decide whether to allow medical marijuana on Proposition 2, but lawmakers will also consider a compromise bill that would implement some kind of cannabis program after the November election. West Wendover, Nev., has debated recreational marijuana sales and Mesquite has gone recreational since last year.

Related stories