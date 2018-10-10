× National grant allows Dixie State University to offer new math class

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Thanks to a grant from the National Science Foundation, Dixie State University will expand its Mathematics Department to better prepare students for industrial careers beginning in the Spring 2019 semester.

DSU will offer a new course, part of a new program, the Mathematical Association of America’s Preparation for Industrial Careers in Mathematical Sciences (PIC Math).

The class is being created by Dr. Vinodh Chellamuthu, an associate professor of mathematics at DSU. The class will allow students to work on semester-long research projects in small groups, researching issues directly from business, industry and government entities.

Chellamuthu said the grant will allow students to get hands-on experience and introduce them to more career possibilities.

“In school, math is the subject with an absolute answer, but in real life, math can be messy and complex, and many times there’s not one single solution to a problem,” Chellamuthu said. “The PIC Math grant will provide an opportunity for DSU students to use the skills they learn in classes to solve these messy and complex real-world problems.”