More than a foot of snow reported in Utah’s mountains as rain soaks valleys

Winter is making its presence felt in Utah with snow in the mountainous areas and cold, rainy conditions at the lower elevations.

While official snow totals are not yet available, some ski resorts are reporting about a foot of snow Wednesday morning.

Snowbird reported 10 inches and counting while Solitude says they’ve received about 13 inches so far. Snowbasin says they’ve received 12 inches.

While the majority of snow from the storm has already fallen, scattered snowstorms will persist through the afternoon. More storms may bring snow to south eastern Utah Wednesday night.

Video from Fox 13 viewers showed snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon and Park City Wednesday morning.

And just like that, winter has arrived in Little Cottonwood Canyon! ❄️❄️ Thanks for the video, Brian Brown ❄️❄️ #utwx pic.twitter.com/EEP5QWtxqv — Allison Croghan (@AllisonCroghan) October 10, 2018

A viewer named Brent Dodd estimates ~15" of snow at the top of The Colony (in Park City). #utwx pic.twitter.com/iPsK1quSGr — Allison Croghan (@AllisonCroghan) October 10, 2018

The Utah Avalanche Center is also reminding powder hounds to check uphill policies at resorts and to be on the lookout for avalanches.

New snow! Check uphill policy at resorts & be prepared for avalanches. “Snowbird is closed to all travel. Mountain preparation is in progress.” pic.twitter.com/mstuJ0JySS — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) October 10, 2018

Many valley areas were deluged with rain during the storms, and that rainfall contributed to issues with pavement on I-15 in Lehi that damaged at least 25 tires. Three lanes of SB I-15 have been closed in Lehi as crews make repairs.

The rain also created problems for people living along the banks of the Jordan River. Salt Lake City Fire assisted in the evacuation of several individuals, and they urge people to be cautious along the river due to the increased flow.

Overnight rain has caused the Jordan River to overflow in several locations, resulting in the evacuation of people living in low lying areas along the banks. Use caution along the river today, it is flowing much faster than usual for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/3ydqxl2J6J — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) October 10, 2018

