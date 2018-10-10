× Local faith leaders issue joint statement on child abuse

SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders representing a variety of faiths read and signed a joint statement Wednesday that stresses the responsibility of all community members to prevent child abuse.

The reading and signing took place at Primary Children’s Hospital and was signed by members of the Utah Faith Leaders Roundtable on Child Abuse Prevention.

“Child abuse and neglect — it’s so much bigger than people know,” said Pamela Atkinson, a board member with the faith group. “We need many more voices to get on board to prevent it occurring in the first place.”

Sister Joy D. Jones, the Primary general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, cited a statistic that last year in Utah over 9,000 children were victims of abuse or neglect, with half of the victims under the age of 10 and over a third even younger, under the age of five.

Roundtable member Imam Muhammed Mehtar of the Khadeeja Islamic Center of Greater Salt Lake asserted that protecting children is vital for the future.

“A hurt child is a hurt future,” added roundtable member Imam Muhammed Mehtar of the Khadeeja Islamic Center of Greater Salt Lake. “A safe child is a safe society, a safe humanity, a safe America, a safe global environment.”

Read the full statement at mormonnewsroom.org.