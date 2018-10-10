How to thrive when going to one income

- Do your homework
- How will this affect your lifestyle
- What adjustments need to be made to cover bills and basics
- Budget, budget, budget
- Find the budget that works for you, there are many to choose from
- Envelope system - cash in envelopes for each category
- Zero balance - Goal to be at zero dollars at end of month
- Meet with specialists
- Will this change your tax brackets? What impact will this have on your deductions? Schedule a meeting with your tax specialist to answer these questions
- What is the impact on your retirement plans? Schedule a meeting to plan retirement based on one income.
- Identify where you might save
- Savings from child care costs
- Daycare can cost $10,000 on average a year
- Savings from eating at home
