Costume ideas for your baby bump

Posted 3:14 pm, October 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:13PM, October 10, 2018

If you're an expecting mother, Halloween costumes that fit your bump can be hard to find. So stylist and makeup artist Muchacha Mary stopped by with two clever ways to rock the belly while trick-or-treating.

 Scarecrow with a Pumpkin: She found scarecrow-inspired clothing at Savers, and cut a hole in the shirt for the belly. She then found orange, black and green facepaint (non-toxic and free of parabens) to paint the belly like a pumpkin. You can add black paint to make a Jack O' Lantern face, too!

 Pot O' Gold: Paint a white shirt like a rainbow, and cut out the belly. Use the same aforementioned face paint to paint the belly all black. Cut out gold "coins" from a sheet of foam paper and attach with hot glue to the shirt, and apply some to the belly with eyelash glue. Don a rainbow wig and white leggings to finish off the look.

 You can find a few more ideas over at muchachamary.blogspot.com.