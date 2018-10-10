Costume ideas for your baby bump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scarecrow with a Pumpkin: She found scarecrow-inspired clothing at Savers, and cut a hole in the shirt for the belly. She then found orange, black and green facepaint (non-toxic and free of parabens) to paint the belly like a pumpkin. You can add black paint to make a Jack O' Lantern face, too!

Pot O' Gold: Paint a white shirt like a rainbow, and cut out the belly. Use the same aforementioned face paint to paint the belly all black. Cut out gold "coins" from a sheet of foam paper and attach with hot glue to the shirt, and apply some to the belly with eyelash glue. Don a rainbow wig and white leggings to finish off the look.

You can find a few more ideas over at muchachamary.blogspot.com.