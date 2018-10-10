× Cache County Sheriff’s Office releases funeral details for lieutenant killed in UTV accident

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County community is still reeling from the loss of a lieutenant who died after a UTV accident last Saturday.

Lieutenant Brian Locke was riding a UTV up Paradise Dry Canyon when, according to an official report, his UTV rolled 50 yards off the road and pinned him to the ground. Locke wasn’t found for hours.

After being taken to the hospital Saturday evening, Locke succumbed to his injuries around 8:45 p.m.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office shared funeral details for Locke via Twitter.

On Saturday, October 13, there will be a short viewing from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Mendon Stake Center at 460 S. 100 E. Mendon, Utah. The funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at the same location. — 𝐂𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐟 (@CacheSheriff) October 10, 2018

Following the funeral services Saturday, a funeral procession will travel to the Mendon Cemetery on 95 N Main St in Mendon, Utah for a gravesite ceremony.