Cache County Sheriff’s Office releases funeral details for lieutenant killed in UTV accident
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The Cache County community is still reeling from the loss of a lieutenant who died after a UTV accident last Saturday.
Lieutenant Brian Locke was riding a UTV up Paradise Dry Canyon when, according to an official report, his UTV rolled 50 yards off the road and pinned him to the ground. Locke wasn’t found for hours.
After being taken to the hospital Saturday evening, Locke succumbed to his injuries around 8:45 p.m.
The Cache County Sheriff’s Office shared funeral details for Locke via Twitter.
Following the funeral services Saturday, a funeral procession will travel to the Mendon Cemetery on 95 N Main St in Mendon, Utah for a gravesite ceremony.