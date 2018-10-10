× ‘Austin Powers’ actor Verne Troyer’s death ruled a suicide

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has ruled the death of actor Verne Troyer as a suicide, officials said Wednesday.

The official cause of death was listed as sequelae of alcohol intoxication, according to a news release from the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in two of the “Austin Powers” comedy films, died earlier this year at the age of 49.

On April 3, he was transported by ambulance to a Van Nuys hospital from his home in North Hollywood, located in the 8000 block of Teesdale Avenue, after reported alcohol intoxication, the release stated.

Troyer died at the hospital on April 21.

An autopsy was conducted the following day.

His death came a year after he announced on Facebook that he was being treated for alcohol addiction, which he had battled in the past, according to CNN.

After Troyer’s death, a statement on his social media accounts said the actor had undergone a “recent time of adversity.”

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles,” the statement read. “Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.”

It continued: “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what

kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911. Additionally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.