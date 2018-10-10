5 Festive ways to dress up your porch for fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you want to show your Halloween spirit, without spending a ton of time or money? Kate Jensen of White Lane Decor shares her five favorite ways to give your front porch a Fall makeover, on a budget!

- Wreath. You can keep it simple as a pop of green magnolia or wheat wreath. Get festive with bright orange and yellow fall colors. One of the easiest ways to add an inviting touch to your porch. Pick something that you love and want people to feel when they walk up. Easy to switch out a wreath from fall to Halloween and then back to fall.

- Layered doormat. Creates dimension and character. Feels inviting and cozy. Makes the porch an extension of the inside and the first thing people see when they come over.

- Pumpkins. I love to flood my porch stairs with pumpkins. Ghost pumpkins are my favorite. They can yellow over time. Keep them fresh with a bleach rinse. Give them a coat of spray paint to seal them in and make them last all season. This also keeps them bright white. Use clear coat poly for orange pumpkins.

- Mums. The perfect fall flower. Stick it in a cute pot. I love IKEA simple white pots bc they are inexpensive. Mums come in so many different colors to fit your decor or porch theme. Add a cute watering can nearby to help remember to keep them watered. Functional but also adds to the aesthetic.

- Lanterns. Great for adding an extra pop of style. Put a candle inside for ambiance. Or fill them with mini pumpkins. I like to stager a set of two together, one larger and smaller.

Jensen will give more of her trend forecasts as one of the panelists on the Design Stage at the Deseret News Home Show.

You can attend the Deseret News Home Show:

Friday, October 12, 2 - 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 13, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 14, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

It's happening at the Mountain America Expo Center (9575 South State Street, Sandy, UT 84070).

For more information or to buy tickets, visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.