Utah County Search and Rescue crews recover body in Provo Canyon; believed to be missing man

PROVO, Utah — Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sherrif’s Office announced Tuesday evening that search and rescue crews have recovered a body in Provo Canyon, that is believed to be a missing Orem man.

Cannon said that sheriff’s officials are waiting for a positive identification, but the body is believed to be Jake Routt, 36, of Orem, who has been missing since Sept. 16.

Cannon said the body was recovered at around 9,000 feet elevation.

Sheriff’s officials believed Jake Routt went hiking in very rugged and dangerous terrain, in an area that family said Routt had hiked before.

Routt was well-known in the fitness community, and also known to go off the trail in steep territory alone. His family said Routt sometimes spent several days in the wilderness.

