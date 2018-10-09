Try It Tuesday: preschooler Halloween craft

Posted 3:27 pm, October 9, 2018, by , Updated at 02:57PM, October 9, 2018

For this week's Try It Tuesday, Amanda challenged Chelsie to do a Halloween craft. But just to be sure they actually had a shot at completing it, they tried one that is supposed to be easy enough for preschoolers to do!

 See how they did making Halloween Sensory Bags! You can do it at home by following the recipe here http://plainvanillamom.com/2013/10/halloween-sensory-bags.html!