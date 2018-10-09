Take your comfy clothes from weekend to work week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't put away your comfy weekend-wear once the workweek starts! Stylist Jen Clyde stopped by with the following advice on rocking "Comfy Chic," including three weekend wardrobe staples that can be dressed up with just the right accessories.

"My Sweatshirt - With the right accessories your sweatshirt will become a instant, office-style staple. You can stay warm, and kill it in the board room. Throw on a sleek pant, cute bootie, and the perfect amount of accessories. Boom, you have an perfect office look.

My Black Leggings - Leggings are to be lived in. So on the weekend, I am sure you workout, clean, and lounge in them everyday. Then, with the perfect long button-down so it covers your booty, and a great, sleek boot, plus the right amount of accessories, it will all converge in some major style, while being comfortable (hands-down...major win)!

My Comfy Denim - Denim is everything, so have a pair that is clean, comfortable, and ready to wear all week long. Trick here is you add a blouse, or a blazer with a T-shirt, and the perfect accessories. Next thing you know, you are looking so chic and ready to own that conference-room vibe.

Basically, don't give up hope on finding the right mix of comfortable style all week long. My tip is have the right shoes for fall and accessories. Once that happens, you can make anything happen when it comes to high style and high success."

Get inspired daily with more style tips on Jen's blog, www.jensstyle.com.