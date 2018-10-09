Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Logan Savoy from Cuisine Unlimited joined The PLACE with a recipe perfect for fall weather - Stuffed Pumpkin Bites Filled with Cambozola & Pancetta.

Ingredients:

1 Small Pumpkin

8 oz. Pancetta

8 oz. Cream Cheese room temperature

8 oz. Cambozola, rind removed

1cup Heavy Whipping Cream

Salt & Pepper

Whole Fresh Chives, cut into small pieces

Olive Oil

Directions:

Scrub the outside of the pumpkin with a vegetable brush to remove any visible dirt. Cut off the stem. Peel the pumpkin. Cut in half (from top to bottom) Using a spoon, scrape the fibers and the seeds out of each half. A serrated grapefruit spoon or an ice cream scoop work great for this.

Cut the pumpkin flesh into ½ to ¾ inch cubes. Using a melon baller, scoop a small crater into the center of the top of each pumpkin bite. Place the cut pumpkins into a large bowl and toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Lay the seasoned pumpkin pieces out on a sheet tray or cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for about 30-35 minutes. Roasted until soft. Remove and cool.

Pancetta:

If in a log unroll the pancetta. Dice into small ¼ inch cubes. Heat a skillet to medium; add the pancetta and cook, stirring occasionally, until it is crisp. Remove from heat and drain the fat.

Filling:

Beat cream cheese (room temperature), with cambozola (rind removed). Blend on low speed until thoroughly mixed. Increase speed until light and thoroughly blended. Return to low speed and add heavy cream in to soften the spread to a pipeable consistency.

Assembly:

Lay out pumpkin cubes with the crater side facing upward. With a piping bag and metal tip, fill the craters with the creamed cambozola mixture. Top with pancetta bits and bits of chive.

Cuisine Unlimited is part of the Deseret News Home Show -- in fact Maxine will be cooking up a storm on the kitchen stage:

- Autumn Apps: Friday. October 12th at 5:30 P.M.

- Harvest Your Garden: Saturday, October 13th at 12:30 P.M.

- Pumpkin Patch Pie: Saturday, October 13th at 5:30 P.M.

- Harvest Your Garden: Sunday, October 14th at 12:30 P.M.

Here are the times of the Deseret News Home Show:

Friday, October 12 2:00-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 13 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 14 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, UT 84070

For more information, please visit: DeseretNewsHomeShow.com