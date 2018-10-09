× Salt Lake County DA will not file charges against Cottonwood Heights officer for use of deadly force in May

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The Salt Lake County District Attorney announced Tuesday that charges will not be filed against a Cottonwood Heights Police officer who shot a robbery suspect in May.

19-year-old Zane James was shot and killed by the officer, identified by the Salt Lake County District Attorney as Casey Davies, who was on his way to work on May 29. Zane had been fleeing from police through Cottonwood Heights on a motorcycle, after allegedly committing two armed robberies earlier that day.

Davies allegedly engaged in a pursuit with James, who had crashed his motorcycle and was fleeing on foot. In a letter explaining why charges were not filed, the district attorney said that Davies saw James reaching into his pockets and clothing as he fled.

Despite the fact that officers ordered James to stop, the district attorney said he continued to be non-compliant, and would not take his hands out of the pockets of his clothing.

Davies then shot James. Police said he was taken to the hospital in fair condition, but he quickly deteriorated and died from his injuries.

During a subsequent search of James’ person, the district attorney said a black and silver semi-automatic style handgun was found in his pocket. The gun was later identified by police as a pellet gun.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney said that based on the above information and after conducting an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) review, charges would not be filed against Davies.