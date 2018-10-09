Salt Lake City Police seek to locate boy who went missing Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Salt Lake City Police Department asked for the public's help Tuesday in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Sakeasi Lloa was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue/teal polo shirt with a black hoodie over it. He is four feet 10 inches tall.

Police said Sakeasi was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near 1300 W. 1700 S.

Details regarding how Sakeasi went missing were not known at the time of this report.

Anyone with information on Sakeasi's whereabouts can call Salt Lake City Police Dispatch at (801) 799-3000.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.