Man hit, killed by car while cycling with group in Layton

LAYTON, Utah -- A man died after he was hit by a car while cycling with a group in Layton Monday night.

Sgt. Kyle Schroeder of the Layton Police Department said they responded to a crash on Highway 193 near Fort Lane around 9:38 p.m.

The crash involved a man on a bicycle and a single vehicle. Both were traveling eastbound when the car struck the man, who was riding with a group of other cyclists.

The 40-year-old man on the bicycle was wearing a helmet but suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The identities of the parties involved have not been released.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Distraction is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

