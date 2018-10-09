× Iron County Search and Rescue responds to hunters stranded by snowstorm

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Members of the Iron County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team were called out Sunday night to an area where an early snowstorm had stranded some hunters, St. George News reports.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said the county search and rescue team was sent to the Miners Peak area where a storm had dropped a large amount of snow in the mountains.

The heavy snow, coupled with the wind, created large snow drifts on area roads, closing them down. That, coupled with the hunters experiencing mechanical issues with their truck, resulted them calling authorities for aid.

While the hunters involved in the incident were experienced being on the mountain, Schlosser said, the early snowstorm caught them by surprise.

