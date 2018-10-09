Four arrested after armed robberies at five 7-Elevens in Salt Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY – Four men are in custody after police say the group robbed five 7-Eleven locations in Salt Lake County early Tuesday morning.

Things began around 1:45 a.m. with a robbery at a 7-Eleven near Redwood Road and 1300 North in Salt Lake City.

"They entered the 7-Eleven, went behind the counter, emptied the tills, pistol-whipped the clerk unfortunately," said Lt. Dave Cracroft of the Salt Lake City Police Department. "[Then they] tried to take some cigarettes and fled."

Cracroft said about 25 minutes later a second robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven near 875 East and 400 South, and the suspect descriptions in both robberies were the same.

As police were investigating, two more 7-Eleven locations were robbed in rapid succession—one in Magna and another near 4100 South and 6400 West in West Valley City.

A fifth 7-Eleven was robbed in South Jordan near 11400 South and 3800 West around 3:30 a.m.

In each case there were three armed suspects who entered the convenience store while a fourth person drove.

Shortly after the fifth robbery, police spotted the suspect vehicle and a chase ensued along Bangerter Highway.

“Speeds on Bangerter reached over 100 miles an hour,” Lt. Bill Robertson of Unified Police said. “So when you are talking about crimes like this and the recklessness of driving on Bangerter at that speed, blowing intersections and lights, just thank heavens that nobody got hurt."

The suspects ultimately lost control and crashed near 7800 South, and video obtained by Fox 13 shows the suspects bailing out of the car and fleeing on foot.

Police secured the area and located all four individuals with the help of K-9 units. Police also located at least one firearm used in the crimes and are looking for more.

Investigators say the group may also be responsible for a series of similar robberies at 7-Elevens last week.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.