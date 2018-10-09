Eagle Mountain animal rescue takes in two kittens who almost lost eyes due to infection

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A cat rescue in Eagle Mountain is working to help heal two kittens who had bad eye infections, also known as “cat herpes.”

Both cats appeared to be feral and were at the point where they could barely see due to their infections.

Employees at the cat rescue, Celestial Zoo, which helps find people who can foster animals, said that if the infections go untreated, they can often lead to cat’s eyes bursting.

Celestial Zoo is asking for donations so the cats can continue getting treatment, and is also asking for people to help come up with names for the two kittens.