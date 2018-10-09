Cyprus Credit Union donates big check to Utah Food Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday, a big check was delivered to the Utah Food Bank live on The PLACE.

This year, Cyprus Credit Union put more of an emphasis on cash donations, which is great because the Utah Food Bank can turn each $1 donated into $7.48 worth of goods and services.

This food and fund drive has resulted in the equivalent of more than 105,562 meals since inception.

Cyprus Credit Union also sponsors one of the Mobile School Pantry sites for the entire school year and provides volunteer support.

You can get involved with the Utah Food Bank this holiday season. Join the 13th annual Utah Human Race on Thanksgiving morning in Draper. It's one of the biggest 5K/10K events in the state, and all proceeds directly benefit the Utah Food bank.

There's also the Holiday Food and Fund Drive from October 15 - January 15 to help stock the shelves of the Utah Food bank and emergency food pantries statewide.

Visit utahfoodbank.org or cypruscu.com to find out more.